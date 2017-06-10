We built Storyboarder because the storyboarding tool we wanted simply didn't exist. We are making it better every day. In fact, we have released it free and open source. You can and even make improvements.
Can you apply storyboarding and pitches to the story development process as animation has done? We think so. We would love to hear your feedback to make Storyboarder the best storyboarding tool possible.
"The print, shoot, import workflow is super slick. And it’s the best case I’ve ever seen for QR codes. Well done!"
John August
"Holy effin dickbutt. This is the best. Far better than anything else out there, and I've basically seen it all."
Pasquale
"You don't have a background layer? To be honest, if you hired me to work on your storyboards, I wouldn't use this."
– Matt Taylor, Storyboard Artist
We made Storyboarder because we needed a great storyboarding tool that simply didn't exist.
We use tools every day to help us do things. This is especially true with creative persuits. As many artists before us, we think that toolmaking is an important aspect of creation. Making a tool that allows us to realize our vision in a faster, richer, and more meaningful way is well worth the short term investment for the long term benefits.
It is very important that the primary purpose of this tool is to allow us to create better work. We want to iterate on it and make it better as we learn more from the process of using it. It is important that we are motivated almost exclusively by the betterment of our work, and not by making money. We will make money from creating great stories, not selling overpriced niche software.
We have been accused of trying to rethink the way things are done. "Why don't you just do it the way thousands have done it before?" "Why don't you just make your movie instead of making this tool?" These are the voices of closed-minded, common people. They lack the ability to dream of a better way. They don't push the human race forward. They discourage change. I hope you do not ignore them, but defy them.
Should other people want to use our tools to create something great, nothing should stand in the way of that. Additionally, we think it's important to listen to feedback and ideas, and if possible integrate the truly best ideas into the tool. I beleive great ideas are in all of us. Selfishly, I want to experience your stories. If I can make a tool to help you will them into the world, that would make me happy.
Tools are not a replacement for work. The tool alone doesn't make anything. Work is hard. Refining work into great work is even harder. Storyboarder, at the highest level, is a drawing organizer. It makes drawing and ordering drawings simpler. You could do this with a stack of paper and a pencil. Anyone who makes broad claims otherwise is a liar.
I invite you to use our tools freely. Please send us feedback, ideas, and suggestions. Feel free to share your work with us. We would love to see it. I also invite you to look at what we are working on - the reason why we made this tool. We are looking for people to join our team. If you are compelled by it, we would love to hear from you. Actually, either way, we would love to hear from you!-Charles