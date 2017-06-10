We made Storyboarder because we needed a great storyboarding tool that simply didn't exist.

We use tools every day to help us do things. This is especially true with creative persuits. As many artists before us, we think that toolmaking is an important aspect of creation. Making a tool that allows us to realize our vision in a faster, richer, and more meaningful way is well worth the short term investment for the long term benefits.

It is very important that the primary purpose of this tool is to allow us to create better work. We want to iterate on it and make it better as we learn more from the process of using it. It is important that we are motivated almost exclusively by the betterment of our work, and not by making money. We will make money from creating great stories, not selling overpriced niche software.

We have been accused of trying to rethink the way things are done. "Why don't you just do it the way thousands have done it before?" "Why don't you just make your movie instead of making this tool?" These are the voices of closed-minded, common people. They lack the ability to dream of a better way. They don't push the human race forward. They discourage change. I hope you do not ignore them, but defy them.